China Southern reviewing future of its A380 jets, says executive

April 14 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines 600029.SS is reviewing the future of the five Airbus AIR.PA A380 superjumbos in its fleet, an executive said on Wednesday, at a time when many carriers are retiring the jets early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Not only for China Southern but also for many airlines we must be thinking about the A380," China Southern Senior Vice President International and Corporate Relations Wu Guoxiang said at a CAPA Centre for Aviation event.

"Maybe it is too large for the route and its operation cost is very high. It is still in our consideration how we solve this problem."

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney Editing by David Goodman)

