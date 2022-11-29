China Southern Airlines (ZNH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (Symbol: ZNH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.85, changing hands as high as $28.22 per share. China Southern Airlines Co Ltd shares are currently trading up about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZNH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ZNH's low point in its 52 week range is $23.50 per share, with $35.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.21.
