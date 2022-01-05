China Southern Airlines (ZNH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (Symbol: ZNH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.86, changing hands as high as $31.11 per share. China Southern Airlines Co Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZNH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZNH's low point in its 52 week range is $25.075 per share, with $39.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.11.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.