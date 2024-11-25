China Southern Airlines Updates H Share Registrar

News & Insights

November 25, 2024 — 05:51 am EST

China Southern Airlines Company Limited Class H (HK:1055) has released an update.

China Southern Airlines has announced a change in its H share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, effective December 1, 2024. The new registrar will be Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, marking a significant shift in the company’s administrative operations. This change is crucial for investors tracking the company’s H shares.

