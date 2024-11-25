China Southern Airlines Updates H Share Registrar

China Southern Airlines Company Limited Class H (HK:1055) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Southern Airlines has announced a change in its H share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, effective December 1, 2024. The new registrar will be Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, marking a significant shift in the company’s administrative operations. This change is crucial for investors tracking the company’s H shares.

For further insights into HK:1055 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.