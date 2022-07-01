China Southern Airlines to buy 96 Airbus A320neo jets

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines 600029.SS said on Friday that it has signed an agreement with Airbus AIR.PA to buy 96 A320neo jets, in a major boost to the European planemaker over Boeing BA.N in Chinese market share.

The airline said the order was worth $12.25 billion, based on list prices.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

