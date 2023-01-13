China Southern Airlines To Apply For Voluntary Delisting Of "ADSs" From NYSE

(RTTNews) - China Southern Airlines Company Limited (ZNH) said it has notified the New York Stock Exchange that it will apply for the voluntary delisting of its American depositary shares or "ADSs" from the NYSE and the deregistration of such ADSs and underlying overseas listed shares or the "H Shares" under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, due to a number of considerations, including the limited trading volume of its ADSs relative to the worldwide trading volume of its H Shares.

The company intends to file a Form 25 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on or after January 23, 2023 to delist its ADSs from the NYSE. The delisting of the ADSs from the NYSE is expected to become effective ten days thereafter. The last day of trading of the ADSs on the NYSE is expected to be on or after February 2, 2023.

