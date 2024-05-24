News & Insights

Stocks

China Southern Airlines Proposes Governance Overhaul

May 24, 2024 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Southern Airlines Company Limited Class H (HK:1055) has released an update.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association and various procedural rules, aligning with the latest corporate governance guidelines. The modifications will be reviewed at an extraordinary general meeting and class meetings for A and H shareholders. Shareholders will receive detailed information and the meeting notice through a forthcoming circular.

For further insights into HK:1055 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.