China Southern Airlines Proposes Governance Overhaul

China Southern Airlines Company Limited has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association and various procedural rules, aligning with the latest corporate governance guidelines. The modifications will be reviewed at an extraordinary general meeting and class meetings for A and H shareholders. Shareholders will receive detailed information and the meeting notice through a forthcoming circular.

