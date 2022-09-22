Companies
China Southern Airlines places order for 40 Airbus planes

Harshita Swaminathan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Jean Philippe Arles

China Southern Airlines said on Thursday its unit will buy 40 A320NEO family aircraft from European planemaker Airbus for $4.85 billion.

Xiamen Airlines, which is majority owned by China Southern Airlines, will purchase the jets to be delivered between 2024 and 2027.

