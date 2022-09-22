China Southern Airlines places order for 40 Airbus planes

Sept 22 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines 600029.SS said on Thursday its unit will buy 40 A320NEO family aircraft from European planemaker Airbus AIR.PA for $4.85 billion.

Xiamen Airlines, which is majority owned by China Southern Airlines, will purchase the jets to be delivered between 2024 and 2027.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

