Companies
AIR

China Southern Airlines places order for 40 Airbus jets

Contributor
Harshita Swaminathan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jean Philippe Arles

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd said on Thursday its unit has placed an order with Airbus SE for 40 A320neo-family aircraft worth $4.85 billion.

Adds background

Sept 22 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines Co Ltd 600029.SS said on Thursday its unit has placed an order with Airbus SE AIR.PA for 40 A320neo-family aircraft worth $4.85 billion.

The deal comes months after three Chinese state airlines placed an apparently coordinated order for nearly 300 Airbus jets, the biggest order by Chinese airlines since the pandemic.

Boeing's top boss Dave Calhoun said earlier this week the outlook for selling planes to China in the next one or two years was negative. The 737 MAX has not flown commercially in China since March 2019, when it was grounded after two fatal crashes.

The Airbus deal follows China Southern Airlines' order in August for 96 A320neo-family aircraft worth $12.25 billion. (https://bit.ly/3BXZThK)

The jets will be delivered to Xiamen Airlines, which is majority owned by China Southern Airlines, between 2024 and 2027.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIRBA

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

Why Patagonia Founder Gave Away His Company

Sep 21, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular