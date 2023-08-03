China Southern Airlines (HKEX:1055) Price Target Decreased by 7.87% to 5.62

The average one-year price target for China Southern Airlines (HKEX:1055) has been revised to 5.62 / share. This is an decrease of 7.87% from the prior estimate of 6.10 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.18 to a high of 7.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.31% from the latest reported closing price of 4.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Southern Airlines. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1055 is 0.06%, an increase of 33.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.18% to 106,683K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,428K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,086K shares, representing an increase of 89.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1055 by 496.54% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,877K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,982K shares, representing an increase of 49.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1055 by 24.60% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10,670K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,792K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1055 by 6.88% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 7,039K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,382K shares, representing a decrease of 104.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1055 by 25.12% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 4,637K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,038K shares, representing an increase of 77.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1055 by 179.51% over the last quarter.

