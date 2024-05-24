China Southern Airlines Executives Reshuffled

China Southern Airlines Company Limited Class H (HK:1055) has released an update.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited has announced changes in its senior management, appointing Mr. Chen Dong as the new Executive Vice President, Chief Accountant, and Chief Financial Officer. The company also confirmed the retirement of Mr. Li Shao Bin as Chief Training Officer and the departure of Mr. Li Ye as Chief Flight Safety Officer, both of whom have no disagreements with the board.

