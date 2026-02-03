China Southern Airlines Company (SEHK:1055) Price Target Increased by 14.44% to 5.49

The average one-year price target for China Southern Airlines Company (SEHK:1055) has been revised to HK$5.49 / share. This is an increase of 14.44% from the prior estimate of HK$4.80 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$3.87 to a high of HK$8.21 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.02% from the latest reported closing price of HK$6.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Southern Airlines Company. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1055 is 0.12%, an increase of 4.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.21% to 80,545K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,505K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,651K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1055 by 7.93% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,910K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,194K shares , representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1055 by 2.30% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,588K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,858K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,408K shares , representing an increase of 9.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1055 by 5.11% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 3,687K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,495K shares , representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1055 by 7.88% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.