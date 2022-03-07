China Southern Airlines Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ZNH

In trading on Monday, shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (Symbol: ZNH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.27, changing hands as low as $29.02 per share. China Southern Airlines Co Ltd shares are currently trading off about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZNH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZNH's low point in its 52 week range is $25.075 per share, with $39.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.78.

