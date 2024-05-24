China Southern Airlines Board Reshuffle

China Southern Airlines Company Limited Class H (HK:1055) has released an update.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited has announced the proposed re-election and election of Directors and Supervisors for a three-year term, with detailed information to be provided in an upcoming circular. Changes include the re-election of existing members and election of new ones, alongside the non-reappointment of Mr. Gu Hui Zhong and Mr. Cai Hong Ping due to other work arrangements. The company extends gratitude to the departing members for their service.

