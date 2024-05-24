News & Insights

China Southern Airlines’ AGM: Resolutions Passed Smoothly

China Southern Airlines Company Limited Class H (HK:1055) has released an update.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited successfully conducted its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) with approximately 68.53% of the voting shares represented. The meeting saw all proposed resolutions passed without any amendments, indicating strong shareholder support. The AGM was notable for its high attendance of both A and H shareholders, reinforcing the company’s transparent governance and shareholder engagement.

