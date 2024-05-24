China Southern Airlines’ AGM: Resolutions Passed Smoothly

China Southern Airlines Company Limited Class H (HK:1055) has released an update.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited successfully conducted its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) with approximately 68.53% of the voting shares represented. The meeting saw all proposed resolutions passed without any amendments, indicating strong shareholder support. The AGM was notable for its high attendance of both A and H shareholders, reinforcing the company’s transparent governance and shareholder engagement.

For further insights into HK:1055 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.