China sold 1.67 mln passenger cars in Nov, down 9.5% y/y - CPCA

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

December 08, 2022 — 03:25 am EST

Written by Zhang Yan and Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

Adds details

SHANGHAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China's passenger vehicle sales totalled 1.67 million units in November, down 9.5% from the same period in 2021, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Thursday.

Auto industry body officials expected consumers to rush to buy at the year-end before government subsidies and a purchase tax cut expire.

But the incentives did little to boost vehicle sales in recent months, with sales falling in November for the first time since May, as many of China's COVID restrictions remained in place last month, dampening demand and slowing production activities.

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla TSLA.O sold 100,291 China-made cars in November, including 37,798 for export, CPCA added.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Reuters
