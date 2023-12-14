News & Insights

US Markets

China solar panel costs drop 42% from year ago - report

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

December 14, 2023 — 04:00 am EST

Written by Nichola Groom for Reuters ->

Dec 14 (Reuters) - China's cost to produce solar panels has plummeted 42% in the last year, according to a report published on Thursday, giving manufacturers there an enormous advantage over rivals in places like the United States and Europe.

The dramatic decline comes as the world's largest solar panel producer has ratcheted up production capacity this year while the United States is incentivizing its own small industry to take on China. U.S. producers are concerned the wave of new factories could make their own uneconomical.

China accounts for 80% of the world's solar manufacturing capacity, according to the analysis by energy research firm Wood Mackenzie shared with Reuters. In a separate analysis last month, Wood Mackenzie said China was expected to dominate the global solar supply chain for much of the next decade.

China's panel production cost has dropped to 15 cents per watt this year, more than 60% below the U.S. price of 40 cents per watt, according to the report. A year ago, Chinese panels cost 26 cents per watt.

Europe's production cost stands at 30 cents per watt, while India's is 22 cents per watt, according to Wood Mackenzie.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((nichola.groom@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.