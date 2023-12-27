China smelter group sets Q1 copper TC/RCs guidance of $80 per metric ton/8.0 cents per lb -sources

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China's top copper smelters agreed on first-quarter guidance for copper concentrate processing treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) at $80 per metric ton and 8.0 cents per pound, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The rates were decided at a meeting of the China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT) held on Thursday, the sources said.

That was down from fourth-quarter guidance of $95 per ton and 9.5 cents per pound, a six-year high.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.