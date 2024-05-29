China Smarter Energy Subsidiary Faces Reorganization

China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited (HK:1004) has released an update.

China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited has announced that the Jinchuan District People’s Court has accepted the bankruptcy reorganization application of its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Jinchang Jintai, due to its inability to repay debts. The company’s board is monitoring the situation and its implications for the group’s financial health and business development. Updates will be provided to shareholders and investors as necessary.

