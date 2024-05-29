News & Insights

Stocks

China Smarter Energy Subsidiary Faces Reorganization

May 29, 2024 — 07:14 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited (HK:1004) has released an update.

China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited has announced that the Jinchuan District People’s Court has accepted the bankruptcy reorganization application of its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Jinchang Jintai, due to its inability to repay debts. The company’s board is monitoring the situation and its implications for the group’s financial health and business development. Updates will be provided to shareholders and investors as necessary.

For further insights into HK:1004 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.