China Smarter Energy Reports Results Delay

China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited has announced a delay in the release of their 2023 Annual Results, attributing the postponement to slower responses from accounts department staff in its PRC subsidiaries due to liquidity issues and delayed staff remuneration. The company anticipates a further five-week delay to finalize and publish the results once all information is received by the Auditor, and trading of the company’s shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will continue to be suspended until the results are published.

