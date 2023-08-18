China slowdown, weak global growth pose risk to rate forecast -RBNZ

By Lucy Craymer and Divya Chowdhury

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China's slowdown and more broadly easing global growth is a risk to the New Zealand central bank's plan to keep the cash rate on hold through 2024, even as stubborn near-term inflation continues to be a worry, central bank officials said on Friday.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Governor Karen Silk said there were "definitely reasons to be concerned" about the weakness in China's economy, with consumer spending down, high debt in the property sector and because levers Beijing had used previously to keep growth going were going to be harder to pull.

"There are definitely some challenges there (in China), for sure," Silk said. "It's our largest trading partner ... so obviously it's a concern for us."

RBNZ Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby said that even though there were signs the interest rate-sensitive parts of the economy were starting to cool, there was a near-term risk that inflation takes longer to fall than anticipated.

The central bank currently forecasts rates will need to be on hold for longer because of lingering inflation and potentially rising house prices.

"One of the main developments has been house prices stabilising a bit sooner than we had expected," Hawkesby told the Reuters Global Markets Forum (GMF).

Earlier this week, data released by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand showed seasonally adjusted median house prices were up 0.2% on month.

As house prices have reached a more "sustainable zone," Hawkesby said the follow-through on household wealth and consumer spending underpinned the slight upward revision in RBNZ's official cash rate (OCR) projection this week.

RBNZ on Wednesday held its OCR at 5.5% and pushed back when it expected to start cutting rates until the first half of 2025 citing concerns about inflation. However, prior to the decision global dairy prices fell to their lowest level since 2018, below the central bank's forecast.

Silk said the central bank continued to expect prices for dairy to move higher in 2024 but that weakening demand from China for dairy as well as other commodities such as forestry and meat did pose a risk for the economy.

A pivot towards cutting interest rates is "a story for well into next year," Hawkesby said. "And so that's really saying that we need some time to see how things play out, even if they play out as we are expecting."

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer in Wellington and Divya Chowdhury in Mumbai; Editing by Stephen Coates and Jacqueline Wong)

