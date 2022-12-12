US Markets

China slams U.S. sanctions over alleged rights abuses in Tibet

December 12, 2022 — 02:35 am EST

BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that U.S. sanctions on two senior Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses in Tibet were illegal and seriously harmed Sino-U.S.-relations.

The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday it imposed sanctions on Wu Yingjie, the Chinese Communist Party chief in Tibet between 2016 and 2021, and Zhang Hongbo, a senior public security official in the region.

China has been accused of harsh policies to quell ethnic dissent and control religious activities in Tibet -- accusations that China rejects.

