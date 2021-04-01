US Markets
SVA

China Sinovac says it reached 2 bln doses annual capacity for COVID-19 vaccine

Contributors
Roxanne Liu Reuters
Tony Munroe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Photographer

China's Sinovac Biotech said on Friday its third production plant for its COVID-19 vaccine was ready and had started manufacturing procedures for bulk vaccine ingredient, doubling its annual capacity to 2 billion doses.

BEIJING, April 2 (Reuters) - China's Sinovac Biotech SVA.O said on Friday its third production plant for its COVID-19 vaccine was ready and had started manufacturing procedures for bulk vaccine ingredient, doubling its annual capacity to 2 billion doses.

A Sinovac spokesman said the third facility, in Beijing, had started cultivating cells where the coronavirus would be grown, a procedure that could take a relatively long time.

Sinovac did not say when it will actually produce 2 billion doses of the vaccine.

More than 200 million doses of Sinovac's vaccine named CoronaVac have been delivered globally, up from 160 million doses announced on March 22.

The firm said it estimated over 100 million doses have been administered worldwide.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((hongkong.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; （8610）6627-1277; Reuters Messaging: roxanne.liu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SVA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular