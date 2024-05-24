China Sinostar Tackles Winding-Up Petition

China Sinostar Group Company Limited (HK:0485) has released an update.

China Sinostar Group Company Limited is actively negotiating with a petitioner to amicably settle a winding-up petition, aiming to dismiss it promptly. The company is currently not seeking a validation order for share transfers, but may consider it depending on the petition’s proceedings. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to be cautious when dealing in the company’s shares.

