News & Insights

Stocks

China Sinostar Tackles Winding-Up Petition

May 24, 2024 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Sinostar Group Company Limited (HK:0485) has released an update.

China Sinostar Group Company Limited is actively negotiating with a petitioner to amicably settle a winding-up petition, aiming to dismiss it promptly. The company is currently not seeking a validation order for share transfers, but may consider it depending on the petition’s proceedings. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to be cautious when dealing in the company’s shares.

For further insights into HK:0485 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.