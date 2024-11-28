News & Insights

China Sinostar Reports Revenue Decline Amid Currency Gains

November 28, 2024 — 06:09 am EST

China Sinostar Group Company Limited (HK:0485) has released an update.

China Sinostar Group Company Limited reported a decline in revenue and an increased loss for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue falling to HK$14.74 million and the loss widening to HK$3.59 million compared to the same period in 2023. Despite the challenging financial performance, the company experienced a significant positive exchange difference from foreign operations, resulting in a total comprehensive income of HK$4.23 million. This highlights the company’s ongoing financial challenges but also points to a potential recovery driven by favorable currency translations.

