China Sinostar Group Unveils Board and Committees

China Sinostar Group Company Limited has announced its board of directors, with Wang Jing as Chairman and Wang Xing Qiao as CEO. The board also includes Zhao Hongxia as a non-executive director, and three independent non-executive directors: Su Bo, Tang Shengzhi, and Zeng Guanwei. The company has established three committees, namely the Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration Committees, to oversee various aspects of its governance.

