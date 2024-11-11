China Sinostar Group Prepares for Key Board Meeting

China Sinostar Group Company Limited (HK:0485) has released an update.

China Sinostar Group Company Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending September 30, 2024. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders anticipating insights into the company’s performance and future prospects.

For further insights into HK:0485 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.