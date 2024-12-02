China Sinostar Group Changes Hong Kong Share Registrar

China Sinostar Group Company Limited (HK:0485) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Sinostar Group Company Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office, effective from January 1, 2025. The company has appointed Tricor Investor Services Limited to handle share registration and transfer services. Shareholders are advised to lodge their share transfer applications with the new registrar after this date.

For further insights into HK:0485 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.