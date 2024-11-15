News & Insights

Stocks

China Sinostar Group Announces Director Changes

November 15, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Sinostar Group Company Limited (HK:0485) has released an update.

China Sinostar Group Company Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Zhao Shuang as an executive director, citing personal and business commitments, effective November 15, 2024. In his place, Ms. Zhao Hongxia, a seasoned finance professional, will join the company as a non-executive director. Her extensive experience in corporate finance management is expected to be a valuable asset to the company’s board.

For further insights into HK:0485 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.