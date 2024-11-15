China Sinostar Group Announces Director Changes

China Sinostar Group Company Limited (HK:0485) has released an update.

China Sinostar Group Company Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Zhao Shuang as an executive director, citing personal and business commitments, effective November 15, 2024. In his place, Ms. Zhao Hongxia, a seasoned finance professional, will join the company as a non-executive director. Her extensive experience in corporate finance management is expected to be a valuable asset to the company’s board.

