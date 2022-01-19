China Sinopec tenders to sell up to 45 LNG cargoes for 2022

Chen Aizhu Reuters
China's Sinopec Corp has issued a tender to sell up to 45 cargoes of liquefied natural gas for 2022 deliveries, in a rare sell tender of the super-chilled fuel to take advantage of high Asian spot prices, said traders who were invited to bid.

Under the tender, Sinopec offered two to five cargoes each month between February and October on a delivered ex-ship basis.

Prices will be linked either to Europe's Title Transfer Facility pricing or North Asian benchmark Japan Korean Marker.

The tender closes on Jan. 21 with bids valid by 1000 GMT.

