Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's top state oil refiner Sinopec Corp said on Tuesday that Ma Yongsheng has been named as the company's new chairman.

Ma will step down as the company's general manager, Sinopec said in a statement on its Weibo account.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

