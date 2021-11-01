China Sinopec plans to raise Nov, Dec diesel supplies by nearly 50%

Contributor
Chen Aizhu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

China's top state oil refiner Sinopec Corp plans to increase November and December diesel supplies by nearly 50% each month versus average levels during the first eight months of this year, state television reported on Sunday.

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China's top state oil refiner Sinopec Corp plans to increase November and December diesel supplies by nearly 50% each month versus average levels during the first eight months of this year, state television reported on Sunday.

In September and October, Sinopec's diesel supplies had each risen 20% month-on-month, the report said.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters