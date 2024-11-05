China Singyes Solar Secures EPC Contract with Shuifa Group

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings (HK:0750) has released an update.

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings has entered into an EPC General Contracting Service Framework Agreement with Shuifa Group, which is its controlling shareholder, for a term from November 2024 to December 2026. This agreement involves the provision of EPC and related services, and due to the significant size of the transactions, it is subject to reporting and approval requirements under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules. An independent financial advisor has been appointed to evaluate the fairness of the agreement for the shareholders.

