News & Insights

Stocks
CSSXF

China Singyes Solar Proposes Key Governance Changes

May 24, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings (HK:0750) has released an update.

China Shuifa Singyes Energy Holdings Limited has announced proposed changes to its corporate governance documents to align with recent updates in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Listing Rules, including provisions for electronic dissemination of information, hybrid and electronic general meetings, and flexibility in holding treasury shares. The amendments will be presented for shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. A detailed circular regarding the changes will be sent to shareholders shortly.

For further insights into HK:0750 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSSXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.