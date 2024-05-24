China Singyes Solar Proposes Key Governance Changes

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings (HK:0750) has released an update.

China Shuifa Singyes Energy Holdings Limited has announced proposed changes to its corporate governance documents to align with recent updates in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Listing Rules, including provisions for electronic dissemination of information, hybrid and electronic general meetings, and flexibility in holding treasury shares. The amendments will be presented for shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. A detailed circular regarding the changes will be sent to shareholders shortly.

