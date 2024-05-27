News & Insights

Stocks
CSSXF

China Singyes Solar Announces Upcoming AGM

May 27, 2024 — 10:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings (HK:0750) has released an update.

China Shuifa Singyes Energy Holdings Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 June 2024, where it will present audited financial statements and re-elect directors. Shareholders will also vote on authorizing the board to determine director remuneration and to approve share repurchases of up to 10% of the issued shares.

For further insights into HK:0750 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSSXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.