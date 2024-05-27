China Singyes Solar Announces Upcoming AGM

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings (HK:0750) has released an update.

China Shuifa Singyes Energy Holdings Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 June 2024, where it will present audited financial statements and re-elect directors. Shareholders will also vote on authorizing the board to determine director remuneration and to approve share repurchases of up to 10% of the issued shares.

