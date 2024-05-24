China Silver Technology Proposes New Share Issuance

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited (HK:0515) has released an update.

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting to be held in June 2024 to seek approval for the issuance of new shares under three separate subscription agreements. The proposed subscriptions involve a total of 275 million new shares at a price of HK$0.108 each, with the purpose of raising capital and facilitating company transactions as outlined in the agreements with three subscribers.

For further insights into HK:0515 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.