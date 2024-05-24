News & Insights

China Silver Technology Proposes New Share Issuance

May 24, 2024 — 04:40 am EDT

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited (HK:0515) has released an update.

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting to be held in June 2024 to seek approval for the issuance of new shares under three separate subscription agreements. The proposed subscriptions involve a total of 275 million new shares at a price of HK$0.108 each, with the purpose of raising capital and facilitating company transactions as outlined in the agreements with three subscribers.

