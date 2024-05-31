News & Insights

China Silver Tech Updates Board Structure

May 31, 2024 — 08:44 am EDT

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited (HK:0515) has released an update.

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited, formerly TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited, has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, including executive, non-executive, and independent members. The company has established four committees: Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Compliance, each with specific board members assigned to serve on them. This organizational update provides transparency to shareholders and potential investors about the governance of the company.

