China Silver Tech Updates Board Structure

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited, formerly TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited, has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, including executive, non-executive, and independent members. The company has established four committees: Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Compliance, each with specific board members assigned to serve on them. This organizational update provides transparency to shareholders and potential investors about the governance of the company.

