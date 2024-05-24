China Silver Tech Rectifies Earnings, Sets EGM

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited (HK:0515) has released an update.

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited has dispatched a circular to its shareholders detailing further information about new share subscriptions and the notice for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The company has also corrected typographical errors in their previous announcement, revising the net proceeds from the January and February 2024 share issues to HK$13.2 million, and clarifying the heading of a section should state ‘Subscription Price’ rather than ‘Placing Price’. Other than these amendments, all other details from the previous announcement remain accurate.

