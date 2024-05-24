News & Insights

Stocks

China Silver Tech Rectifies Earnings, Sets EGM

May 24, 2024 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited (HK:0515) has released an update.

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited has dispatched a circular to its shareholders detailing further information about new share subscriptions and the notice for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The company has also corrected typographical errors in their previous announcement, revising the net proceeds from the January and February 2024 share issues to HK$13.2 million, and clarifying the heading of a section should state ‘Subscription Price’ rather than ‘Placing Price’. Other than these amendments, all other details from the previous announcement remain accurate.

For further insights into HK:0515 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.