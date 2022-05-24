China signs protocol for import of Brazilian corn

adds details from statement in Portuguese

BEIJING, May 24 (Reuters) - China's customs authority has signed an agreement with Brazil to allow imports of Brazilian corn, the Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday, as the governments of both nations seek to boost trade ties.

The agreement on quarantine requirements for importing the corn was signed during talks between the nations this week and follows record corn imports by China last year after bad weather and tight supplies sent domestic prices soaring.

The two nations also agreed on a protocol for the export of Brazilian peanuts to China, the ministry said, and made progress on potential agreements over soy protein and soymeal.

In a separate statement, the Brazilian agriculture ministry said four protocols were signed for the export of cottonseed meal, thermo-processed beef and melon from Brazil to China, as well as the export of pears from China to Brazil.

The parties agreed to make efforts to finalize, by the end of 2022, negotiations regarding Brazilian exports of sesame, sorghum and grapes to China, the agriculture ministry said.

Future negotiations will also focus on allowing Brazilian exports of fish, poultry and pork meal to China, as well as Chinese apple exports to Brazil, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Ana Mano in São Paulo Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)

