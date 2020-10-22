China signs pact to share year-round water data with Mekong River Commission

BANGKOK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China on Thursday signed an agreement with the Mekong River Commission (MRC) to share year-round data on the flow of its portion of the vital waterway amid concern that Chinese dams may be causing drought downstream in Southeast Asia.

A push for more data from China's portion of the Mekong River - which Beijing calls the Lancang River - intensified after U.S. government criticism that 11 Chinese dams were "hoarding" water and hurting livelihoods downstream, an accusation Beijing denies.

"This agreement is a landmark in the history of China-MRC cooperation," An Pich Hatda, the MRC Secretariat Chief Executive Officer, said after at a virtual meeting on Thursday.

Two years of record drought on the 4,350-km (2,700-mile) Mekong River have been devastating for many the 60 million people who depend on it for fishing and farming.

