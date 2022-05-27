China signs MOU on civil air transport with Solomon Islands
HONG KONG, May 27 (Reuters) - China has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Solomon Islands on civil air transport, laying a foundation for airlines of both countries to open air routes, China's aviation regulator said on Friday.
The MOU was signed when China's foreign minister Wang Yi was visiting the Pacific Island country.
