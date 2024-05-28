China Shun Ke Long Reveals Updated Board Structure

China Shun Ke Long Holdings Limited (HK:0974) has released an update.

China Shun Ke Long Holdings Limited has announced its updated Board of Directors lineup, along with the composition of its key committees, including the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees. The company’s governance structure features a mix of executive and independent directors to ensure diverse oversight and strategic management. These changes reflect the firm’s commitment to strong corporate governance and oversight.

