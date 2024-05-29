China Shun Ke Long Executives Resign

China Shun Ke Long Holdings Limited (HK:0974) has released an update.

China Shun Ke Long Holdings Limited announced the resignations of key executives, including the Chairman and CEO, who are leaving to focus on personal endeavors. The company has confirmed that apart from these changes, all other details provided in the previous announcement remain the same.

