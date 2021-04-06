China should set up yuan exchange rate futures market, central bank says

Adds details from working paper

BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - China should set up a yuan exchange rate futures market at an appropriate time, the central bank said in its working paper published on Tuesday.

China should also guide domestic entities to use offshore currency futures markets to hedge exchange rate risks, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.

China should improve the pricing mechanism of the onshore yuan market and study the effect of exchange rate derivatives on exchange rate formation, while strengthening the monitoring of global yuan flows, asset allocation and price changes, it said.

The pricing power of the onshore yuan exchange rate has been enhanced since China's currency reform in August 2015, and the onshore rate has a greater influence on offshore yuan rates, including those in Hong Kong and Singapore, the working paper said.

