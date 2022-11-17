China should set 2023 economic growth target no lower than 5% - c.bank adviser

BEIJING, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China should set its economic growth target no lower than 5% for 2023, Liu Shijin, a policy adviser to the People's Bank of China, said on Friday.

It is urgent for China's economic growth to return to a reasonable range, Liu said at the Caixin Summit.

