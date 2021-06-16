Commodities

China should keep grain prices at reasonable levels, says Premier Li

Contributors
Colin Qian Reuters
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

China should keep grain prices at reasonable levels and curb rising prices of agricultural materials, the country's Premier Li Keqiang said, amid growing scrutiny of surging raw material costs.

Adds detail

BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - China should keep grain prices at reasonable levels and curb rising prices of agricultural materials, the country's Premier Li Keqiang said, amid growing scrutiny of surging raw material costs.

Li, on a visit to northeastern Jilin province, a key corn producing region, said now was a critical time for grain production, and effective measures should be taken to stabilise the price of agricultural materials, according to a report on the government's website.

Prices of both urea, a fertiliser, and pesticides have jumped 9% in the first 10 days of June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

China reported its highest producer price inflation in more than 12 years last week due to soaring commodity prices.

Beijing has also stepped up its focus on food security during the pandemic and is targeting a bigger corn crop this year after prices of the grain hit record levels in 2020.

China should also protect the fertile black soil in the northeast and cultivate more superior grain varieties, Li added.

(Reporting by Colin Qian and Dominique Patton; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Louise Heavens)

((Reuters Messaging: colin.qian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: LBMA Responsible Sourcing Program

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell discusses trading data and trends in the precious metals market and the LBMA Responsible Sourcing Program.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular