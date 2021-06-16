China should keep grain prices at reasonable levels, says Premier Li

Adds detail

BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - China should keep grain prices at reasonable levels and curb rising prices of agricultural materials, the country's Premier Li Keqiang said, amid growing scrutiny of surging raw material costs.

Li, on a visit to northeastern Jilin province, a key corn producing region, said now was a critical time for grain production, and effective measures should be taken to stabilise the price of agricultural materials, according to a report on the government's website.

Prices of both urea, a fertiliser, and pesticides have jumped 9% in the first 10 days of June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

China reported its highest producer price inflation in more than 12 years last week due to soaring commodity prices.

Beijing has also stepped up its focus on food security during the pandemic and is targeting a bigger corn crop this year after prices of the grain hit record levels in 2020.

China should also protect the fertile black soil in the northeast and cultivate more superior grain varieties, Li added.

