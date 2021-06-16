Commodities

China should keep grain prices at reasonable levels, says Premier Li

Contributors
Colin Qian Reuters
Tom Daly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

China should keep grain prices at reasonable levels and curb rising prices of agricultural materials, the country's Premier Li Keqiang said during his inspection tour in northeastern Jilin Province on June 15-16.

BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - China should keep grain prices at reasonable levels and curb rising prices of agricultural materials, the country's Premier Li Keqiang said during his inspection tour in northeastern Jilin Province on June 15-16.

Li said now was a critical time for grain production, and effective measures should be taken to stabilise the price of agricultural materials.

China should protect black soil and cultivate more fine grain varieties, Li added.

(Reporting by Colin Qian and Tom Daly; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Reuters Messaging: colin.qian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: LBMA Responsible Sourcing Program

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell discusses trading data and trends in the precious metals market and the LBMA Responsible Sourcing Program.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular