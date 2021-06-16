China should keep grain prices at reasonable levels, says Premier Li

BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - China should keep grain prices at reasonable levels and curb rising prices of agricultural materials, the country's Premier Li Keqiang said during his inspection tour in northeastern Jilin Province on June 15-16.

Li said now was a critical time for grain production, and effective measures should be taken to stabilise the price of agricultural materials.

China should protect black soil and cultivate more fine grain varieties, Li added.

(Reporting by Colin Qian and Tom Daly; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

