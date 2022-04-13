China should cut RRR, interest rates to cushion slowdown -cabinet adviser

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China should cut banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) and interest rates to support the slowing economy, even as consumer inflation picks up steadily, a government adviser said on Wednesday.

China's cabinet last week held out the prospect of more measures to support the economy, under pressure from renewed COVID-19 outbreaks and a slowing global recovery.

"There is still relatively big room for monetary policy, we should stabilise the economy as the downward pressure is increasing," Yao Jingyuan, an adviser to the cabinet, told a briefing.

"Cutting RRR and interest rates should be necessary means."

Some analysts expect China's central bank to cut the rate on its medium-term lending facility (MLF) as early as Friday.

Authorities must ensure economic growth of at least 5% this year to help create 11 million new urban jobs, as the latest COVID outbreaks could have a big impact, Yao said.

China's consumer prices could pick up further in the second half, but weak income growth and consumption mean that inflation risks could remain manageable, Yao said.

Consumer inflation quickened more than expected, to 1.5% in March from 0.9% in February, official data showed. The government has set an annual inflation target of around 3% for 2022.

Still, Yao said further interest rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve could bring some spillover impact on China.

Yields on China's 10-year government bonds fell below U.S. Treasury yields for the first time in 12 years this week on expectations of more Chinese monetary easing, which would further sharpen the divergence in policy from the United States.

