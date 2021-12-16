China should build 'firewalls' to guard against systemic financial risks - c.bank official

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chen Yulu, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), said that China should build all kinds of "firewalls" to guard against systemic financial risks, and the professionalism and effectiveness of financial regulation should be increased.

Chen made the comments in an article published online by China Finance, a magazine run by the PBOC, on Friday.

