China Should Accelerate Rollout of Digital Yuan, Says Central Bank Official
While China has already taken the global lead in developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC), an official at the PeopleÃ¢ÂÂs Bank of China says the effort should be accelerated.
- Chen Yulu, deputy governor of the central bank, said in an article over the weekend that the digital yuan project should form anÃÂ Ã¢ÂÂindependentÃ¢ÂÂ and Ã¢ÂÂhigh-qualityÃ¢ÂÂ element of the nationÃ¢ÂÂs financial infrastructure, South China Morning Post reports.
- In comments published by the central bankÃ¢ÂÂs own China Finance magazine, Chen added research and development for the digital yuan should proceed at faster pace, while pilots should show the CBDC is Ã¢ÂÂcontrollable and safeguards the security of payments.Ã¢ÂÂ
- China recently announced a new focus on an economic strategy dubbed Ã¢ÂÂdual circulation,Ã¢ÂÂ which would rely more on internal demand to buffer against international tensions, especially with the U.S.
- Ã¢ÂÂWe must serve dual circulation with fintech-led innovations,Ã¢ÂÂ Chen said about the digital yuan.
- The CBDC project is already thought to be closing in on a full launch, having been in testing in major cities with banks and commercial enterprises.
- Last week the city of Shenzhen, together with the central bank, launched a kind of lottery allowing local residents to apply for some of 10 million digital yuan that will be handed out.
- A report at the time suggested thousands of retailers are already set up to accept the digital currency.
- Other nations are still far behind, with many still at the investigation stage and a few others, such as South Korea and Japan, planning initial testing next year.
